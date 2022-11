Bjork has two power-play assists in the Blue Jackets' last three games.

The 25-year-old doesn't have much of a track record as an offensive threat in Sweden and scored just two goals and five points in 11 AHL games this season prior to his promotion, but Bjork has earned a spot on Columbus' top power-play unit with Zach Werenski (shoulder) and others sidelined. With a goal and four points through his first seven NHL games, Bjork is proving to be an asset in deeper fantasy formats.