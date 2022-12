Bjork provided a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Friday.

Bjork's helper was contributed on the power play. He has three goals and nine points in 20 games this season, including five power-play points. The 24-year-old is averaging 2:54 of ice time on the power play, and as long as he maintains that role with the man advantage, Bjork should continue to make decent contributions offensively.