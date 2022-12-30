Bjork was credited with an assist during a 2-1 loss to the host Islanders on Thursday.

Since debuting with the Blue Jackets on Nov. 12, Bjork continues to earn the coaching staff's trust, collecting at least one point in consecutive games for the second time this season. The 25-year-old rookie defenseman produced his initial multi-point game versus the Blackhawks on Dec. 23 and has compiled four points in his past five appearances. Bjork contributed three hits and two blocks versus the Islanders.