Bjork netted a power-play goal in a 4-2 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Bjork has two goals and five points in 10 contests this season, including three points with the man advantage. The 25-year-old defenseman averaged 2:37 of power-play ice time from Nov. 19-Dec. 2 and his key role continued Sunday with him logging another 4:47. As long as he maintains that role with the man advantage, he should have some fantasy value.