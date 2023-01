Bjork was sent down to AHL Cleveland Saturday, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Bjork was sent down to clear roster space with Boone Jenner, Eric Robinson, and Daniil Tarasov all returning from IR. Bjork had three goals and eight assists in 26 games with Columbus, sporting a minus-5 rating. The 25-year-old defenseman would be first in line for a callup should the Jackets need additional depth on their blueline.