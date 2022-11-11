Bjork will be called up by the Blue Jackets on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jackets need reinforcements on the blue line after Zach Werenski and Erik Gudbranson left Thursday's game versus the Flyers with upper-body injuries. This is Bjork's first call-up. The undrafted 24-year-old has five points through 11 contests with AHL Cleveland. If he plays during his stint with the big club, he would likely be limited to a third-pairing role, so he shouldn't be considered a factor in fantasy yet.