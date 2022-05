Bjork signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets in May of 2022, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Bjork spent the 2021-22 season with Brynas IF of the SHL, picking up 15 points through 52 regular-season contests. The 24-year-old Swede should get an opportunity to win a spot on Columbus' Opening Night roster during next campaign's training camp.