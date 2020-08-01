The Blue Jackets have loaned Karlberg to HC Vita Hasten of Sweden's Allsvenskan league for the 2020-21 campaign, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Karlberg appeared in 13 games with Leksands IF of the SHL, Sweden's top league, in 2019-20, going scoreless over that span, but the Blue Jackets have decided to loan him to a club in Sweden's second division for the 2020-21 campaign to ensure he gets plenty of ice time. The 2018 third-round pick is likely still a few years away from getting a look with the big club.