Blue Jackets' Marcus Karlberg: Undersized Swede drafted by Jackets

Karlberg was drafted 80th overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Columbus is trying to hit a home run with their selection of Karlberg. He is extremely undersized at 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, but he thinks the game well, works his tail off, and is a proven point producer in the Swedish junior league. It remains to be seen if Karlberg's skill set will translate to the higher levels, but he is an intriguing, under-the-radar prospect.