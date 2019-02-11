Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Assigned to AHL Cleveland
Letestu was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Letestu, 34, has played sparingly for the Blue Jackets this season, appearing in just two games and failing to record a point in either. He's been much better in the minors, tallying 26 points in 39 games with AHL Cleveland. Eric Robinson was recalled in a corresponding roster move.
