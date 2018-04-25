Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Blanked in postseason
Letestu failed to secure a point in the Blue Jackets' six-game series defeat to the Capitals.
As a result of his lack of productivity, Letestu went from playing 14 minutes in Game 2 to logging a paltry 5:31 in Game 6. It seems the move to Columbus at the trade deadline didn't sit well with the center, as he managed a meager four points in 20 regular season contests. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, it's hard to imagine the club will want to bring the 33-year-old back for 2018-19 given his lack of offensive contributions.
