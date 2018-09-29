Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Bound for AHL
Letestu will head to AHL Cleveland having cleared waivers Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Letestu inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets three days after getting dropped from his professional tryout agreement with the Panthers. The 33-year-old has recorded 93 goals and 117 assists over 558 NHL contests. It will undoubtedly be strange for him to get bussed to the minor league, considering he hasn't played in the AHL since the 2009-10 campaign with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which is Pittsburgh's top affiliate.
