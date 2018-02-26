Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Dealing with visa issues
Letestu is hoping to finalize his work visa ahead of Monday's matchup with Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
At this point, fantasy owners should consider Letestu a game-time call, as it could be a last-minute determination if he is eligible to play. Either way, it seems the center should be ready in time to face off against the Kings on Thursday. In the event the newly acquired Letestu is unable to participate Monday, Sonny Milano or Markus Hannikainen figures to slot into the lineup.
