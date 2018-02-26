Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Joining the Blue Jackets Monday
Letestu (not injury related) will be in the lineup Monday against the Capitals, George Richards of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
After Letestu was traded from Edmonton to Columbus there were some issues with his work visa. However, those have clearly been addressed, and the veteran forward will be able to suit up with his new team.
