Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Packaged to Columbus
Letestu was traded Sunday from Edmonton to Nashville in exchange for Pontus Aberg, and then traded from Nashville to Columbus for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.
The pivot was rumored to be on the move at the deadline with Edmonton dropping in the playoff hunt, and it took a three team transaction to make the deal work. Although Letestu has only posted 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 60 games this season, he's been a steady presence on special teams, as he logs 2:17 of power-play time per game and often pitches in on the penalty kill. With Jussi Jokinen being placed on waivers, Letestu figures to become Columbus' new fourth line center.
