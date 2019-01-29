Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Promoted from AHL
The Blue Jackets summoned Letestu from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Letestu should provide Columbus with some depth up front with Boone Jenner (undisclosed) on the shelf, but there is no indication that he will draw into the evening's contest. Even if he does, the veteran pivot doesn't provide enough offensive upside to warrant serious fantasy consideration in most formats.
