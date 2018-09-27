Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Signs one-year deal
Letestu agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Thursday.
It was long believed that Letestu had a deal in hand from the Jackets when he joined the Panthers on a PTO -- with the hopes of avoiding a two-way contract. However, after being cut from Florida's camp, the veteran center will return to Columbus for the upcoming season. Letestu was immediately placed on waivers by the club for the purpose of reassignment to the minors, where he will start the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Mark Letestu: Released from tryout•
-
Panthers' Mark Letestu: Gets tryout with Panthers•
-
Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Blanked in postseason•
-
Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Tickles twine in Columbus reunion•
-
Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Joining new club Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Dealing with visa issues•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...