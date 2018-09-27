Letestu agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Thursday.

It was long believed that Letestu had a deal in hand from the Jackets when he joined the Panthers on a PTO -- with the hopes of avoiding a two-way contract. However, after being cut from Florida's camp, the veteran center will return to Columbus for the upcoming season. Letestu was immediately placed on waivers by the club for the purpose of reassignment to the minors, where he will start the 2018-19 campaign.