Blue Jackets' Mark Letestu: Tickles twine in Columbus reunion
Letestu scored a goal in the first period of Monday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
After a warm welcome back by the Columbus crowd -- he played for the Jackets for four years before leaving in free agency ahead of the 2015-16 campaign -- Letestu celebrated his return by lighting the lamp for just the ninth time this season. Perhaps more importantly he won 10 of his 15 faceoffs, and it's his prowess in the circle rather than his pure offensive skill that will keep him on the ice in key situations. Letestu played only 13:13 in Monday's win, but over two minutes of that came on the power play, with an additional three minutes coming while the Jackets were shorthanded.
