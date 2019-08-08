Blue Jackets' Marko Dano: Lands one-year deal
Dano inked a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Thursday.
Dano was only able to break into the lineup for eight games last season with Colorado, in which he managed just three shots, seven PIM and 16 hits while averaging a meager 6:53 of ice time. The Austrian figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming season in the minors again, though could earn the occasional call-up throughout the year.
