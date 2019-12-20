Play

Blue Jackets' Marko Dano: Sent to bus league

Columbus reassigned Dano to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Dano's demotion suggests Sonny Milano (upper body) may be ready to return Saturday against New Jersey. The 25-year-old will continue to be one of the first skaters the Blue Jackets turn to when dealing with injuries up front, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.

