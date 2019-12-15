Blue Jackets' Marko Dano: Summoned to big club

Dano was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Dano has spent the whole season with AHL Cleveland, racking up three goals and 12 points over 25 games. He appeared in eight NHL contests with the Avalanche last season but failed to record a point. Dano could find himself in the lineup for Monday's tilt against Washington as Columbus is dealing with a handful of injuries to the forward group.