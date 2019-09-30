Blue Jackets' Marko Dano: Waived by Columbus
Dano was waived by the Blue Jackets for reassignment to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Dano was selected in the first round (27th overall) by the Blue Jackets in 2013, but he only played one season with the club before making stops in Winnipeg, Chicago and Colorado over the last four years. His journey has come full circle with a return to Columbus. Dano didn't show enough in preseason to stick with the big club, so they'll look to move him to the minors where he can continue his development.
