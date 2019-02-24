Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Activated from IR
Hannikainen (illness) was removed from injured reserve Sunday.
The depth winger missed the last five games with his ailment and hasn't scored a point since Dec. 1. With the team's recent additions of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel, Hannikainen will likely be a healthy scratch most nights.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Will not play Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Healthy ahead of Friday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Surfaces on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Ruled out against Lightning•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Under the weather•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Back in action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...