Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Among AHL demotions
Hannikainen headlined the list of 10 players reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
The Blue Jackets promoted a number of players Wednesday in order to fill out the roster for their clash with Buffalo. The club could decide to make similar moves ahead of its final two preseason contests. In addition to Hannikainen, Columbus also demoted forwards Paul Bittner, Zac Dalpe, Nathan Gerbe, Nikita Korostelev, Kole Sherwood and Kevin Stenlund along with defensemen Gabriel Carlsson and Anton Karlsson and goaltender Veini Vehvilainen.
