Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Back in action
Hannikainen (elbow) will rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Sabres, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Hannikainen will take the place of Boone Jenner (undisclosed), who will be unavailable for the contest. Although he owns a career-high seven points this season, the winger doesn't really work as anything more than a daily fantasy flier given his minimal ice time. He should slot into the bottom six Tuesday.
