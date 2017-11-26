Hannikainen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The 24-year-old forward was given a chance to take part in some game action with Cleveland on Saturday, as he'd been a healthy scratch for the Jackets' last two games. Hannikainen went scoreless with two shots on goal in Cleveland's loss and there's no indication that he'll make his way back into the Columbus lineup for Monday's tilt in Montreal.