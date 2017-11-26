Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Back with big club
Hannikainen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The 24-year-old forward was given a chance to take part in some game action with Cleveland on Saturday, as he'd been a healthy scratch for the Jackets' last two games. Hannikainen went scoreless with two shots on goal in Cleveland's loss and there's no indication that he'll make his way back into the Columbus lineup for Monday's tilt in Montreal.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Honing craft in minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Finding ways to contribute•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Recalled from AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Healthy scratch Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Called up Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...