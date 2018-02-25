Play

Hannikainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

Despite playing in 29 games in Columbus and posting four points (two goals, two assists) in the contests, Hannikainen will head back to the minors. With the trade deadline approaching he very well could've been bumped down to create extra roster room, so his trip to Cleveland could be a short one.

