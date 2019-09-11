Hannikainen will miss the start of training camp due to immigration issues, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

It's unlikely this problem will extend beyond more than a few days, but any time off the ice could impact Hannikainen's chances of cementing a spot in the lineup for Opening Night versus Toronto on Oct. 4. The Finnish winger tallied four goals and three helpers in 44 games last year, but will face challenges for ice time from Alexandre Texier, Eric Robinson and Jakob Lilja. Still, Hannikainen should have the inside track on a bottom-six role heading into the 2019-20 campaign.