Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Demoted to AHL
Hannikainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Hannikainen was on the NHL roster for just two games in this stint, and he was a healthy scratch for both. The 24-year-old winger has just two goals and two assists in 27 games this season, but he hasn't posted a point in his last 19 contests. The young winger showed potential last season, though, accruing 19 goals and 37 points in 57 games for AHL Cleveland. There's a good chance Hannikainen is recalled after the All-Star break to serve as a depth forward.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Skips back to NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Sent back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Slump continues Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Promoted to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Returned to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Back with big club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...