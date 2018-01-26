Hannikainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Hannikainen was on the NHL roster for just two games in this stint, and he was a healthy scratch for both. The 24-year-old winger has just two goals and two assists in 27 games this season, but he hasn't posted a point in his last 19 contests. The young winger showed potential last season, though, accruing 19 goals and 37 points in 57 games for AHL Cleveland. There's a good chance Hannikainen is recalled after the All-Star break to serve as a depth forward.