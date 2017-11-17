Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Finding ways to contribute
Hannikainen has tallied four points in his last seven outings.
Following a seven-game stint as a healthy scratch, Hannikainen appears to have come into his own with two goals and a pair of helpers. The winger's offensive contributions have come despite his limited opportunities (8:34 of ice time per game), in addition to already having registered as many games played and points as he did in all of 2016-17.
