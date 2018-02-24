Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Heading right back to Columbus
Hannikainen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The Finn participated in Friday night's home win over the AHL's Heat, managing only one shot to go along with a plus-1 rating. In the absence of a stable NHL role, we can't recommend Hannikainen outside of keeper leagues at this time.
