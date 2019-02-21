Hannikainen (illness) was back at practice Thursday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

As expected, the Finn practiced on the fourth line with Brandon Dubinsky and Riley Nash. Hannikainen is no longer showing on injured reserve, per the Blue Jackets' official site, which serves as additional proof that he's ready to rock. Still, there's not much fantasy value to be gleaned from a guy who has produced only seven points through 42 games.