Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Healthy ahead of Friday's game
Hannikainen (illness) was back at practice Thursday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
As expected, the Finn practiced on the fourth line with Brandon Dubinsky and Riley Nash. Hannikainen is no longer showing on injured reserve, per the Blue Jackets' official site, which serves as additional proof that he's ready to rock. Still, there's not much fantasy value to be gleaned from a guy who has produced only seven points through 42 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Surfaces on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Ruled out against Lightning•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Under the weather•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Back in action•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Returns to practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...