Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Healthy scratch again
Hannikainen was a healthy scratch for Thursday's win over the Panthers.
He's been in the press box for all four games to begin the season, continuing his sporadic playing time pattern from last season. At some point, coach John Tortorella will want to send a message to one of his regular wingers and give Hannikainen a chance to break into the lineup, but the 25-year-old likely won't do much with any opportunities he gets -- he has only four goals and eight points in 47 career NHL games
