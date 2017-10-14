Hannikainen was a healthy scratch for Friday's win over the Rangers.

He failed to score a point in the first three games of the season while averaging 10:26 of ice time a night on the Jackets' fourth line, and after making a giveaway late in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes that resulted in Carolina's only goal and sent the game to overtime, Hannikainen found himself in the press box in favor of Zac Dalpe. The two wingers will likely continue swapping in and out of the lineup for now, but one of them will likely be headed for the AHL once Boone Jenner (mid-body) gets healthy.