Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Honing craft in minors
Hannikainen is currently with the AHL's Monsters, TSN reports.
The Finnish winger had been a healthy scratch the past two games, so the writing was on the wall that he'd been sent to the minors to continue developing. Still, it's easy to see the potential with Hannikainen, as he's generated two goals and four points through 12 games in the NHL this season, despite averaging a mere 8:27 of ice time.
