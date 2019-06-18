Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Inks extension with Columbus
Hannikainen signed a one-year, $735,000 extension with the Blue Jackets on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Hannikainen notched four goals and seven points during 44 regular-season contests during the 2018-19 campaign. The 26-year-old Finn will likely slot into a bottom-six role again next season.
