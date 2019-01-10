Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Lands on injured reserve
Hannikainen was designated for injured reserve Thursday due to an elbow injury that will keep him out at least a week.
Hannikainen will for sure miss the Jackets' next four games due to his elbow problem. The winger's absence is unlikely to affect the majority of fantasy owners, considering he is bogged down in a 16-game pointless streak in which he talled a meager 19 shots while averaging 9:22 of ice time. With Brandon Dubinsky (hamstring) also on the shelf, the club may call-up a forward from the minors for some emergency depth.
