Hannikainen was designated for waivers by Columbus on Monday in order to reassign him to the minors.

In 44 games last season, Hannikainen notched four goals and three helpers and is far from a lock to clear waivers. A modest $750,000 cap hit could make the depth forward all the more intriguing to NHL clubs. If he does clear, the 26-year-old will star the year in the minors, but could earn a call-up sooner rather than later.