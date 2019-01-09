Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: May miss extended time
Hannikainen (upper body) will be out for "at least a little while," Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Columbus has yet to release any details in terms of a potential timetable for Hannikainen's recovery, but he'll miss Thursday's game against the Predators at a minimum. With Hannikainen unavailable, Lukas Sedlak will likely draw into the lineup against Nashville.
