Hannikainen (upper body) will be out for "at least a little while," Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Columbus has yet to release any details in terms of a potential timetable for Hannikainen's recovery, but he'll miss Thursday's game against the Predators at a minimum. With Hannikainen unavailable, Lukas Sedlak will likely draw into the lineup against Nashville.

