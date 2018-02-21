Hannikainen is not dealing with an injury, per George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch, clarifying that he intended to report on Markus Nutivaara, who has been designated for injured reserve with an upper-body malady.

While this Markus is not believed to be dealing with any type of malady, he has watched the past two games from the press box. The Finn is still picking up the nuances of being a defenseman at the highest level, but he projects to be a serviceable fantasy option long term. He's gathered three goals and 15 helpers through 51 games this season, despite averaging only 16:06 of ice time.