Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Not injured, but playing time fleeting
Hannikainen is not dealing with an injury, per George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch, clarifying that he intended to report on Markus Nutivaara, who has been designated for injured reserve with an upper-body malady.
While this Markus is not believed to be dealing with any type of malady, he has watched the past two games from the press box. The Finn is still picking up the nuances of being a defenseman at the highest level, but he projects to be a serviceable fantasy option long term. He's gathered three goals and 15 helpers through 51 games this season, despite averaging only 16:06 of ice time.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Placed on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Returns to highest level Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Promoted from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Demoted to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Skips back to NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...