The Blue Jackets placed Hannikainen (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The specific nature of Hannikainen's ailment remains a mystery, but fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his status anyway, as he's only tallied two goals and four points while averaging a mere 7:58 of ice time per game in 29 contests this campaign. The Blue Jackets should provide an update on the 24-year-old winger's status once he's cleared to return to game action.