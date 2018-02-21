Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Placed on IR
The Blue Jackets placed Hannikainen (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The specific nature of Hannikainen's ailment remains a mystery, but fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his status anyway, as he's only tallied two goals and four points while averaging a mere 7:58 of ice time per game in 29 contests this campaign. The Blue Jackets should provide an update on the 24-year-old winger's status once he's cleared to return to game action.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Not injured, but playing time fleeting•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Returns to highest level Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Promoted from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Demoted to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Skips back to NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...