Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Pointless streak drags on
Hannikainen has failed to notch a point in 10 consecutive games.
Considering Hannikainen is logging a mere 9:45 of ice time during his drought, it shouldn't come as a surprise he is struggling to write his name on the scoresheet. The winger may have to stave off a challenge from Lukas Sedlak in order to hold onto his spot in the lineup.
