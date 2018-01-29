Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Promoted from AHL
Hannikainen was called up from the minors Monday.
Injuries to Brandon Dubinsky (orbital) and Sonny Milano (oblique) have opened the door for Hannikainen to try to earn a more secure role in Columbus. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the Finn has yet to take that next step, as he was a healthy scratch in three straight contests. Even when he is in the lineup, the winger is averaging a mere 7:58 of ice time. For the time being, Hannikainen will need to continue to compete with Zac Dalpe for regular minutes.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Demoted to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Skips back to NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Sent back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Slump continues Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Promoted to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Returned to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...