Hannikainen was called up from the minors Monday.

Injuries to Brandon Dubinsky (orbital) and Sonny Milano (oblique) have opened the door for Hannikainen to try to earn a more secure role in Columbus. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the Finn has yet to take that next step, as he was a healthy scratch in three straight contests. Even when he is in the lineup, the winger is averaging a mere 7:58 of ice time. For the time being, Hannikainen will need to continue to compete with Zac Dalpe for regular minutes.