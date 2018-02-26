Hannikainen was called up from AHL Cleveland on Monday.

It's another day and another transaction involving Hannikainen, who has been used sparingly in the NHL this season. He's only averaged 7:58 of ice time with four points through 29 games, so fantasy owners should keep expectations for him largely in check for the balance of the season.

