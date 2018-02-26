Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Promoted to Columbus
Hannikainen was called up from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
It's another day and another transaction involving Hannikainen, who has been used sparingly in the NHL this season. He's only averaged 7:58 of ice time with four points through 29 games, so fantasy owners should keep expectations for him largely in check for the balance of the season.
