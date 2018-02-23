Hannikainen was returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The Finn had been watching too many NHL games from the press box, and the majority of fantasy owners have probably soured on him based on the fact that he's only averaged 7:58 of ice time between the 29 times that he has managed to draw into the lineup. Still, with Columbus only possessing a 33-percent chance of making the playoffs, Hannikainen could see a lot of rink run if -- or more likely, when -- this team gets eliminated from postseason contention.