Hannikainen was demoted to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Hannikainen has yet to appear in a game for the Blue Jackets this season, instead watching from the press box when up with the big club. With Nick Foligno available following his three-game suspension, Hannikainen was unlikely to play versus Detroit on Thursday anyway. While the 26-year-old figures to remain atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the year but is unlikely to log significant minutes in the NHL unless a couple of injuries pop up.