Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Recalled by Blue Jackets
Columbus recalled Hannikainen from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
The Blue Jackets only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Hannikainen's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth up front until Alexandre Texier (knee) or Brandon Dubinsky (wrist) is cleared to play. The 26-year-old Finn has notched four points in five AHL appearances this season.
