Hannikainen was promoted to the NHL on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

With Lukas Sedlak (ankle) needing an injured reserve trip, Hannikainen will take his roster spot. The 24-year-old notched 37 points in 57 games last season in the minors, and should be used as a depth forward by head coach John Tortorella.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories