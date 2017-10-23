Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Recalled from AHL Cleveland
Hannikainen was promoted to the NHL on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
With Lukas Sedlak (ankle) needing an injured reserve trip, Hannikainen will take his roster spot. The 24-year-old notched 37 points in 57 games last season in the minors, and should be used as a depth forward by head coach John Tortorella.
