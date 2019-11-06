Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Blue Jackets reassigned Hannikainen to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Hannikainen's demotion suggests Brandon Dubinsky (wrist) might be ready to make his season debut soon. The 26-year-old winger will continue to bounce between the AHL and NHL, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Recalled by Blue Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Demoted to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Promoted to top level•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Among AHL demotions•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Summoned by parent club•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Lands on waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.