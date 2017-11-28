Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Returned to minors
Hannikainen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Hannikainen was not able to grab a roster spot for the one game he was up with the big club for and he will return to the minors to receive more meaningful ice time. The Finn is off the fantasy radar until he can claim a more permanent role with the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Honing craft in minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Finding ways to contribute•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Recalled from AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen: Healthy scratch Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...